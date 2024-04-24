Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Trading 7.1% Higher

Parallel Mining Corp. (CVE:PAL – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 180,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 41,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Parallel Mining Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Parallel Mining Company Profile

Parallel Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, exploits, and evaluates base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II gold property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

