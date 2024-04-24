Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Trading Up 1.3%

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €20.10 ($21.38) and last traded at €20.00 ($21.28). Approximately 3,871 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.75 ($21.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €18.50 and its 200 day moving average is €17.81.

About Dr. Hönle

Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.

