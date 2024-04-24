Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Sells 197 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 165.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 416,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,421,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $158.28. 1,817,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.01 and its 200 day moving average is $149.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

