Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 31,157 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 31,157 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $349,581.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,466,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,778,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mission Produce Price Performance

AVO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. 171,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,714. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $795.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

About Mission Produce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after acquiring an additional 327,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.