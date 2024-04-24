Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,443 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Qualys Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.11. 355,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,837. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.