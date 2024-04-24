Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Director Amit Munshi Buys 159,744 Shares

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) Director Amit Munshi purchased 159,744 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,211.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZURA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 826,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. Zura Bio Limited has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

