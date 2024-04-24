Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Trading Up 1.6%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. 177,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

