Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.76. 2,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.07.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.