Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.76. 2,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.07.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

