J.Safra Asset Management Corp Sells 529 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after buying an additional 1,159,900 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $71,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,430,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,660,000 after purchasing an additional 838,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.80. 10,647,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,919,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

