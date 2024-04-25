Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Expands By 3,066.7%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 3,066.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Olympus Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. Olympus has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.53.
About Olympus
