iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMTGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,110,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 497% from the previous session’s volume of 185,856 shares.The stock last traded at $27.58 and had previously closed at $27.66.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $692.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

