Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $725.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $725.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $716.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $5.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $707.22. 585,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $678.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.32. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,986,274. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

