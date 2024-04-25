Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,625,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $152,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.29. 7,780,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,433. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

