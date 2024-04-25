iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Acas LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 584.2% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,584 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEI stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $113.45. 1,903,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $115.10. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3056 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

