Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.320-1.320 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

NCLH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 17,016,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,771,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

