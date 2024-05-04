SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 449,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,792,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 240,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 148,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Home Depot stock traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.75 and its 200 day moving average is $342.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

