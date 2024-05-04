SYM FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.53. 2,350,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. The company has a market capitalization of $380.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.01 and a 200 day moving average of $239.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.