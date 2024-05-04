Clearstead Trust LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.7% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $20.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $734.97. 4,595,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $761.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

