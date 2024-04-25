BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 2nd

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZWH traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.85. 5,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,956. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of C$20.51 and a 52-week high of C$23.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.12.

