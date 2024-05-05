Susquehanna Trims Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price to $18.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

