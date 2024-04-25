Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Grid Metals Price Performance

Grid Metals stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Get Grid Metals alerts:

About Grid Metals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.