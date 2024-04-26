Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:BWBBP)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 1,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

