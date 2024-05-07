Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 28,122 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,122 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,519. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $85.22 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.71.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

