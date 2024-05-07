Welch & Forbes LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $11.07 on Tuesday, hitting $105.40. 55,026,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,064,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $193.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.