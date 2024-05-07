Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0052

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Verge has a market capitalization of $85.60 million and $6.60 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,453.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.61 or 0.00750836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00129219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00204782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00101358 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

