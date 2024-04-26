Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $292,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,154.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 392,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 375,422 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 85,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 370,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 239,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,399,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,433,155. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.