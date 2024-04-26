eCash Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $38.06 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,693,785,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,693,798,423,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

