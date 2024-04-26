Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Short Interest Up 118.2% in April

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.0 days.

Syensqo Price Performance

SHBBF remained flat at $98.00 during trading on Friday. Syensqo has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Syensqo in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Syensqo Company Profile

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

