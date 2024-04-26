Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Drops By 58.8%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SJM Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,941. SJM has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

