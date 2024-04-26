Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Increases By 119.7%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.24. The company had a trading volume of 85,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,513. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $63.31 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.34. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

