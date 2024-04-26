L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $12.70-$13.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.700-13.050 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.20. 1,551,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.11 and a 200 day moving average of $201.04.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.05%.

In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

