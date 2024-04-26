Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 1.5%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $736.39 and last traded at $735.44. Approximately 604,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,003,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $724.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.95 billion, a PE ratio of 126.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $762.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.