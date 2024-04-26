HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.34. 26,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 121,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth about $380,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

