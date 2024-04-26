VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. VeriSign updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

VeriSign Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $7.20 on Friday, reaching $175.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,025. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $174.51 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $122,017.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,877 shares of company stock worth $2,878,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

