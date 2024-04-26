Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.84. 8,399,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,433,155. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

