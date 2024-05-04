iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,461 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of iShares MBS ETF worth $47,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 464,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,899,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2823 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.