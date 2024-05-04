Raymond James & Associates Has $49.78 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $49,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $27.66 on Friday, hitting $1,193.01. The stock had a trading volume of 182,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,081. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,226.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,158.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $729.54 and a twelve month high of $1,349.75.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

