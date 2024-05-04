SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 16,509 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 141.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,138,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,199 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 194,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,133 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,457,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPIB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,394 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

