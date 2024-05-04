SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.4% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 268,554 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after buying an additional 93,935 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

DFAU traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. 291,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,952. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

