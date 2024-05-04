Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. 213,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,347. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

