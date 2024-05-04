Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $122,000.

BSCU traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 183,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

