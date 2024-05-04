Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Rollins worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after buying an additional 5,041,371 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $77,075,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Rollins by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,558 over the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE ROL traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $46.12. 1,947,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

