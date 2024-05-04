Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.86% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. 429,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.30.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

