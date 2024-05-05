AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Has $21.27 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,934. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.