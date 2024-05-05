AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 180.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,323 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.6% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,952,000 after buying an additional 77,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

SCHG traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.45. 1,435,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,022. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

