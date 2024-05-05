AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,710 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 0.8 %

GPN traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $111.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.82. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.