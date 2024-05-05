Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.89. Cardinal Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.40 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded down $4.07 on Friday, hitting $98.91. 3,446,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.79.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

