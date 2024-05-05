Gallacher Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 104,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

