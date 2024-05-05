Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. InterContinental Hotels Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.3 %

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.01. The stock had a trading volume of 177,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,806. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

