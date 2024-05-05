KRYZA Exchange (KRX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.16 Million

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One KRYZA Exchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. KRYZA Exchange has a market capitalization of $59.16 million and approximately $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KRYZA Exchange alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange was first traded on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00749062 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KRYZA Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KRYZA Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.